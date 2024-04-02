Lukashenko's Belarus: Sham Elections and the All Belarus People's Assembly's Role

Amidst international scrutiny, Belarus under Alexander Lukashenko orchestrates elections and enhances the All Belarus People's Assembly, signaling a consolidation of his authoritarian regime. These moves come as Lukashenko navigates both internal dissent and external pressures, particularly from ally Russia, aiming to maintain his grip on power while presenting a facade of legitimacy.

Advertisment

Sham Elections and the Quest for Legitimacy

Belarus's recent electoral events, controlled by Lukashenko's administration, reported an unprecedented voter turnout, despite being widely criticized as neither free nor fair. Opposition parties remain banned, with leaders either exiled or imprisoned, rendering the elections a mere formality. Yet, these staged votes serve crucial purposes for Lukashenko, who has been at Belarus's helm for over three decades. Not only do they aim to reinforce his image as the 'president of the people,' but they also play a key role in testing and demonstrating the regime's control over electoral outcomes.

The All Belarus People's Assembly: A Safety Net for Lukashenko?

Advertisment

In response to the mass protests of 2020, Lukashenko has sought to create a new political body, the All Belarus People's Assembly. Initially a periodic gathering to showcase support for Lukashenko's policies, a recent referendum has transformed it into a constitutional entity with significant powers. It can now impeach the president, initiate constitutional changes, and declare a state of emergency, among other functions. This development is seen as Lukashenko's strategy to potentially step down as president while retaining substantial control over the country, a move that reflects the regime's adaptation to ensure its survival amidst growing internal and external challenges.

Implications and Future Prospects

The establishment and empowerment of the All Belarus People's Assembly underscore Lukashenko's efforts to cement his rule in the face of mounting pressure. With Belarus being Russia's sole ally in the region, the stability of Lukashenko's regime is also crucial for Vladimir Putin, especially considering Belarus's strategic role in the ongoing tensions with the West. As the assembly is poised to become an extension of Lukashenko's authoritarian rule, its effectiveness and legitimacy remain in question. The scenario underscores the complexities of maintaining power in a dictatorship while navigating the delicate balance of internal governance and external alliances.