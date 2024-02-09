Lucknow's Transformation Ahead of PM Modi's February 19 Visit

Lucknow Transforms Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's February 19 Visit

In an impressive spectacle of unity and anticipation, Lucknow is metamorphosing as preparations reach their zenith for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on February 19. The city's air vibrates with excitement and industriousness, with local authorities working tirelessly to ensure a grand reception for the PM and the expected influx of VVIPs.

A City Adorned

As part of the extensive preparations, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), and district administration are collaborating to adorn the city with decorations, cleaning, landscaping, and infrastructural improvements. The transformation includes plans for paintings, flowerpots, and hanging gardens, adding a vivid touch to the city's vivacity.

A meeting led by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has taken place to coordinate these efforts, which also involve the establishment of registration counters, management of a VVIP lounge at the airport, and a comprehensive parking and traffic plan.

Inauguration of High-Profile Projects

Prime Minister Modi is expected to speak at a rally at Prerna Sthal and perform 'bhoomi pujan' at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP). He is also anticipated to inaugurate several high-profile projects, including the Atal Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Basant Kunj township on Hardoi road. Spanning 65 acres with a cost of ₹117.9 crore, this monumental site features statues of prominent figures.

Additional projects nearing completion include UP Darshan Park, waste to wonder park, and 2,500 flats under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana, amounting to a collective worth of ₹583 crore.

State-of-the-art Security Measures

To ensure citizen safety, 1,000 AI cameras with face recognition technology are being installed across Lucknow, expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi during his visit. Additionally, over 100 streetlights are being installed, and integrated traffic management systems are being implemented as part of the city beautification efforts.

The LMC, LDA, and district administration officials are working together to ensure the success of the event, with specific directives issued for the beautification and facilitation of the city's infrastructure.

As Lucknow breathes new life into its streets and structures, its people eagerly await the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ready to embrace the opportunities and prosperity ushered in by his visit.

On February 19, Lucknow will stand as a testament to the power of unity, collaboration, and anticipation, ready to showcase its transformation to the world.