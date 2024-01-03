Lucinda Harman: A Councillor’s Journey and Anticipation for 2024

Lucinda Harman, the newly appointed councillor of Ward 102, has recently shared her journey since stepping into office three months ago. Her account provides an intimate glimpse into the life of a public servant, marked by both challenges and triumphs, and the relentless pursuit to serve her constituents better.

Stepping Into The Unfamiliar

Harman recalls August 23 as a significant day when she was warned that her life was about to change dramatically. She now confirms this to be true, stating that her role as a councillor is not merely a job but a serious commitment to her constituents. Reflecting on her initial days, she concedes having faced criticism and admits to not being fully prepared for the complexities of the task. Yet, the councillor remains undeterred, viewing these challenges as part of her learning curve.

Victories Amidst Challenges

In spite of the hurdles, Harman takes pride in her accomplishments. Notably, she was instrumental in resolving longstanding issues in Hurlingham Manor and initiating the revitalization of Randburg CBD. These successes, she says, provide her with a sense of fulfilment, especially when residents express their appreciation for her efforts. It is these moments, she says, that make the trials worthwhile.

Looking Towards 2024

As Harman looks ahead, she anticipates 2024 to be a significant year for South Africa due to the upcoming national elections. She predicts it will be a ‘wild ride’ and urges her constituents to gear up. Harman believes that the rescue of South Africa begins with individual action. She encourages residents to check their voter registration status and become active citizens. According to her, contributing daily to the betterment of the community is an essential part of this process.