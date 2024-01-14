Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy

Luciana Berger, the former MP for Liverpool Wavertree, has been appointed by Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer to spearhead a comprehensive cross-government mental health strategy. Berger, an ardent mental health advocate, who left Labour in 2019 amidst the party’s antisemitism issues and personal encounters with antisemitic abuse, has now re-joined the party, expressing her optimism about Labour’s direction under Starmer’s leadership.

Welcoming Berger and Labour’s New Direction

Starmer, in his announcement, expressed his pride in welcoming Berger back to the Labour fold, underlining the transformation that the party has undergone since her departure. He stressed Labour’s renewed commitment to mental health, particularly towards reducing suicide rates and providing timely support for those suffering from mental health issues. Berger will work in tandem with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting and shadow mental health minister Abena Oppong Asare to execute this strategy.

Labour’s Plan for Mental Health

Labour’s proposed mental health policy, estimated to cost a substantial £440 million, aims to train an additional 8,500 mental health professionals. This move is conceived to assist individuals who self-harm and work proactively to reduce suicide rates. The funding for this initiative is planned to be procured by closing a private equity loophole. While Labour pushes forward with this policy, the current government highlights that it has already allocated an extra £2.3 billion annually to mental health services and £150 million to crisis services.

Addressing Antisemitism

The announcement of Berger’s appointment coincided with Starmer’s address to the Jewish Labour Movement conference, where he reassured members of the significant progress Labour has made in combating antisemitism. Berger’s return is seen as a testament to this progress, and her leadership in the mental health initiative is expected to further strengthen Labour’s position in the run-up to the general election.