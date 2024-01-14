en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mental Health Crisis

Luciana Berger to Lead Labour’s Mental Health Strategy Implementation Efforts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:05 am EST
Luciana Berger to Lead Labour’s Mental Health Strategy Implementation Efforts

In a stirring move by the Labour party, Luciana Berger, a former Labour MP who had previously distanced herself from the party due to antisemitism allegations, has been appointed to lead a comprehensive review of the party’s mental health strategy. The appointment marks a significant step in Labour’s commitment to addressing the pressing issue of mental health and is also viewed as a tangible effort by the party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, to turn a new leaf following the party’s prior issues with antisemitism.

Luciana Berger: From Exit to Reentry

Berger’s political journey has been riddled with trials and tribulations. Having served as a shadow health minister, she left Labour amid an antisemitism scandal, subsequently joining Change UK and later the Liberal Democrats. However, in a show of resilience, she has made her return to Labour following an apology from Sir Keir Starmer, assuring Jewish Labour members of the party’s commitment to change.

Labour’s Mental Health Strategy: A Comprehensive Approach

The mental health strategy that Berger has been tasked with overseeing includes the ambitious goal of training thousands of mental health professionals to provide support to individuals who self-harm and to work towards reducing suicide rates. The initiative is part of broader efforts by Labour to address the mental health crisis, with plans to recruit an additional 8,500 mental health staff. The estimated cost of this initiative is 440 million, a sum which Labour plans to source by closing a private equity loophole.

Mental Health: A National Priority

While Labour’s initiative is commendable, it is worth noting that the government has also indicated its commitment to investing in mental health services. It has earmarked an additional 2.3 billion per year to support more people and has dedicated 150 million specifically for crisis services. Whether Labour’s strategy will be sufficient to supplement these efforts remains to be seen, but the active engagement of political parties in this critical issue is undoubtedly a step in the right direction.

0
Mental Health Crisis Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Mental Health Crisis

See more
1 hour ago
Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
Luciana Berger, the former MP for Liverpool Wavertree, has been appointed by Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer to spearhead a comprehensive cross-government mental health strategy. Berger, an ardent mental health advocate, who left Labour in 2019 amidst the party’s antisemitism issues and personal encounters with antisemitic abuse, has now re-joined the party, expressing her
Luciana Berger Returns to Labour to Lead Mental Health Strategy
Marika Hackman: A Symphony of Struggles and Self-Expression
8 hours ago
Marika Hackman: A Symphony of Struggles and Self-Expression
Dominatrix Trade Secrets and Personal Journeys Unveiled on Tiernan's Show
8 hours ago
Dominatrix Trade Secrets and Personal Journeys Unveiled on Tiernan's Show
Tom Walker: A Symphony of Music, Mental Health, and Human Connection
3 hours ago
Tom Walker: A Symphony of Music, Mental Health, and Human Connection
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
4 hours ago
From Betrayal to Empowerment: Molly Proudfoot's Inspiring Transformation
Revolutionizing Mental Health Care: Experts Discuss Strategies and Solutions
5 hours ago
Revolutionizing Mental Health Care: Experts Discuss Strategies and Solutions
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigel Farage's Potential Political Return Could Defeat Conservatives, Survey Suggests
1 min
Nigel Farage's Potential Political Return Could Defeat Conservatives, Survey Suggests
Geordie Greig Sheds Light on Political Landscape: Cameron's Return, Starmer's Strategy, and Yemen's Crisis
3 mins
Geordie Greig Sheds Light on Political Landscape: Cameron's Return, Starmer's Strategy, and Yemen's Crisis
ANC in Mpumalanga: Confidence Unshaken Amid Declining Support
6 mins
ANC in Mpumalanga: Confidence Unshaken Amid Declining Support
Shuffling the Deck: Poker's Evolving Demographics and Life Lessons
7 mins
Shuffling the Deck: Poker's Evolving Demographics and Life Lessons
Rachela Pace Sets New Maltese Indoor Triple Jump Record
7 mins
Rachela Pace Sets New Maltese Indoor Triple Jump Record
Dr. Anshuman Kumar Explores Link Between Microplastics and Cancer in Live Event
11 mins
Dr. Anshuman Kumar Explores Link Between Microplastics and Cancer in Live Event
Shashi Tharoor Foresees BJP's Dominance Challenged in 2024 Elections
12 mins
Shashi Tharoor Foresees BJP's Dominance Challenged in 2024 Elections
The Fleeting Fame of Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito
14 mins
The Fleeting Fame of Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito
Redefining Poker: A Game of Skill, Inclusivity, and Empowerment
15 mins
Redefining Poker: A Game of Skill, Inclusivity, and Empowerment
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
3 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app