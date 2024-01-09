Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

Lucia Guo, the wife of Jeremy Hunt, the incumbent Chancellor of the Exchequer in the United Kingdom, has etched her name in the annals of British politics. Born in Xi’an, China, she has been a constant figure by her husband’s side at political events, subtly influencing the political landscape with her unwavering support.

A Meeting of Hearts and Minds

The couple’s paths first crossed in 2008 at Warwick University during an event hosted by Hotcourses, a company founded by Jeremy Hunt. Their connection was immediate, and they embarked on a romantic journey that culminated in a marriage proposal from Jeremy during a serene country walk.

A Union Sealed in Tradition

In 2009, a year after Jeremy’s proposal, Lucia and Jeremy exchanged vows in a traditional Chinese ceremony in Xi’an. Their union has since been blessed with three children: Jack, Anna, and Eleanor, marking a beautiful fusion of Eastern and Western cultures.

Lucia’s Involvement in the Media Industry

Outside her political affiliations, Lucia has made a significant impact in the media industry. She has contributed to Sky TV’s China Hour and a segment titled Signature Flowers of China, demonstrating her versatility and adaptability.

The Hunts have managed to keep their family life private, shielding their children from the public eye. This discretion has allowed them to maintain a semblance of normalcy amidst the chaos of political life. They have also ventured into the real estate business, with Jeremy Hunt’s net worth reflecting their business acumen.