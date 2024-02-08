Lt. Gen. Dwivedi Bids Farewell: A Legacy of Synergy and Success in J&K Counter-Terrorism Operations

In a heartfelt farewell ceremony held in Jammu, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who is set to assume the role of Vice Chief of Army Staff, paid tribute to the unwavering cooperation between the Jammu Kashmir Police and the Indian Army. The event, attended by high-ranking officials from both organizations, served as a testament to the deep trust and synergy that has significantly contributed to counter-terrorism operations in the region.

A Legacy of Synergy and Success

With a distinguished career spanning four decades, Lieutenant General Dwivedi has been a witness to the evolution of the relationship between the Jammu Kashmir Police and the Indian Army. In his farewell address, he emphasized the unparalleled level of cooperation and trust between the two forces, which he believes has played a crucial role in their successful counter-terrorism operations.

As he prepares to embark on his new journey as the Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Dwivedi expressed his hope for the continued growth of this partnership. He stressed that the synergy between the J&K Police and the army is the cornerstone of regional stability and security.

Praises from the Police Force

The sentiment was echoed by R.K. Goyal from the Home Department and DGP R.R. Swain, who both spoke highly of Lieutenant General Dwivedi's tenure and his role in fostering strong civil-military relations. They lauded his contributions to the security and stability of the region and expressed their confidence in the sustained collaboration between the forces.

Director General of Police, R.R Swain, praised the cooperation and support received from Lieutenant General Dwivedi, expressing hope for the continuation of this synergy between the J&K Police and the army. He emphasized that this bond is vital for the betterment of the region and its people.

Exchanging Mementos and Wishes

As a symbol of the strong bond between the two organizations, mementos were exchanged between the officers present at the farewell function. This gesture served as a poignant reminder of the shared commitment to the safety and security of the region.

As Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi moves on to his new role, the resonance of his words and the testament of his service will continue to inspire the cooperation between the Jammu Kashmir Police and the Indian Army. The legacy of trust and synergy that he has helped cultivate will undoubtedly continue to shape the landscape of regional security in the years to come.