LSK President Faith Odhiambo Criticizes EACC's Anti-Corruption Campaign as Hypocritical Amid Rising Bribes

LSK President Faith Odhiambo has openly criticized the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission's (EACC) approach to fighting corruption in Kenya, labeling it as hypocritical. During a televised interview on Citizen TV, Odhiambo argued that the anti-graft body has consistently failed to address the root causes of corruption, which continues to affect service delivery in key government institutions. This assertion comes in the wake of the 2023 National Ethics and Corruption Survey released by EACC, which revealed alarming levels of graft within various sectors.

Survey Highlights Worrying Trends

The recent EACC survey painted a grim picture of the corruption landscape in Kenya, identifying the police department, county health departments, and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) as the most bribery-prone public institutions. The report also noted a significant increase in the national average bribe amount, jumping from KSh 6,865 in 2022 to KSh 11,625 in 2023. Such figures underscore the pervasive nature of corruption and the urgent need for effective measures to combat it.

Odhiambo's Call for Action

Odhiambo's critique of the EACC centered on the commission's failure to prosecute high-profile cases and the lack of tangible evidence to support their anti-corruption campaigns. She emphasized the importance of transparency in processes and the greater use of technology over human intervention to improve service delivery. Odhiambo's comments suggest a deep-seated skepticism about the EACC's current strategies and their potential effectiveness in eradicating corruption.

Implications for Kenya's Fight Against Graft

The ongoing debate about the efficacy of anti-corruption efforts in Kenya highlights the challenges faced by institutions tasked with curbing graft. The EACC's commitment to a 100-day anti-graft campaign, despite previous criticisms, illustrates the complex nature of combating corruption. As stakeholders continue to express concerns and call for more robust action, the need for a comprehensive and transparent approach to fighting corruption has never been more apparent.

The revelations by the EACC and the criticisms from prominent figures like Odhiambo serve as a wake-up call for Kenyan authorities. The fight against corruption requires not only the dedication of anti-graft bodies but also a collective effort from all sectors of society. As Kenya grapples with the implications of these findings, the path forward must be paved with integrity, accountability, and a steadfast commitment to justice.