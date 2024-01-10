LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles

In a recent development, Eric Theuri, the President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), has raised concerns regarding the constitutional adherence of the government. Drawing attention to the fundamental role of the Attorney General, Theuri underscored the significance of the government’s principal legal advisor, emphasizing their crucial role as the president’s voice in the Judicial Service Commission.

Call for Constitutional Adherence

Theuri expressed his disquiet over the apparent lack of cooperation from one arm of the government. His statements strongly suggested a brewing tension or conflict among different branches of the government. He hinted that the designated roles and responsibilities, as outlined in the constitution, are not being respected or fulfilled as envisioned.

A Plea for Cooperation

While the specifics of the issues leading to this observation were not detailed, Theuri’s remarks echo a plea for government cooperation on constitutional roles. The LSK President called for the president to retract his comments on the judiciary and rule of law, signifying a potential discord in the country’s legal landscape.

Theuri’s Plan of Action

In response to the perceived constitutional disregard, Theuri revealed plans to stage peaceful protests in solidarity with the judiciary. This move, indicative of the LSK’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, is a testament to the need for constitutional harmony and underscores the importance of each arm of the government operating within its outlined jurisdiction.