en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles

In a recent development, Eric Theuri, the President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), has raised concerns regarding the constitutional adherence of the government. Drawing attention to the fundamental role of the Attorney General, Theuri underscored the significance of the government’s principal legal advisor, emphasizing their crucial role as the president’s voice in the Judicial Service Commission.

Call for Constitutional Adherence

Theuri expressed his disquiet over the apparent lack of cooperation from one arm of the government. His statements strongly suggested a brewing tension or conflict among different branches of the government. He hinted that the designated roles and responsibilities, as outlined in the constitution, are not being respected or fulfilled as envisioned.

A Plea for Cooperation

While the specifics of the issues leading to this observation were not detailed, Theuri’s remarks echo a plea for government cooperation on constitutional roles. The LSK President called for the president to retract his comments on the judiciary and rule of law, signifying a potential discord in the country’s legal landscape.

Theuri’s Plan of Action

In response to the perceived constitutional disregard, Theuri revealed plans to stage peaceful protests in solidarity with the judiciary. This move, indicative of the LSK’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, is a testament to the need for constitutional harmony and underscores the importance of each arm of the government operating within its outlined jurisdiction.

0
Kenya Law Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
18 mins ago
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
LSK President Erick Theuri has made a direct accusation against President William Ruto, claiming the Kenyan leader is using his executive power to bully the judiciary. Theuri asserts that Ruto is attempting to manipulate the outcome of pending court cases related to the Finance Act, a significant piece of legislation encompassing tax measures and financial
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Kenya Airways Incident Puts Spotlight on Passenger Management and Tourism Impact
4 hours ago
Kenya Airways Incident Puts Spotlight on Passenger Management and Tourism Impact
Internal Strife Hits Kenya's United Democratic Alliance Over Alleged Nepotism
6 hours ago
Internal Strife Hits Kenya's United Democratic Alliance Over Alleged Nepotism
Nairobi Governor Demands EACC Investigation into Employment Corruption Allegations
2 hours ago
Nairobi Governor Demands EACC Investigation into Employment Corruption Allegations
Court Sets Two-Week Deadline for DPP to Charge Shakahola Massacre Suspects
2 hours ago
Court Sets Two-Week Deadline for DPP to Charge Shakahola Massacre Suspects
Kenya Risks High Interest Penalties over Unpaid Dam Construction Bills to Spanish Firm
4 hours ago
Kenya Risks High Interest Penalties over Unpaid Dam Construction Bills to Spanish Firm
Latest Headlines
World News
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
49 seconds
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19, Study Finds
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
3 mins
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
3 mins
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
4 mins
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
6 mins
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
6 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
11 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
18 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
18 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
35 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app