LP Crisis: Lamidi Apapa Criticizes NLC Over BoT Appointment, Accuses Peter Obi of Silence

Lamidi Apapa's faction of the Labour Party has openly condemned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for what it calls an illegal and unconstitutional inauguration of the party's Board of Trustees (BoT) Caretaker Committee. This event, unfolding in Abeokuta, Ogun State, escalates the ongoing conflict within the party, highlighting a significant rift between the party's leadership and the NLC, with Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, also being criticized for his non-interventionist stance.

Advertisment

Background of the Conflict

The dispute centers around the NLC's involvement in the Labour Party's affairs, particularly its recent action to inaugurate a BoT Caretaker Committee without the consent of the party's National Executive Council. This move by NLC President Joe Ajaero is seen by Lamidi Apapa's faction as a direct challenge to the party's autonomy and an attempt to steer the party towards Ajaero's alleged presidential ambitions for 2027. The Labour Party, through its National Publicity Secretary Abayomi Arabambi, has called for the immediate vacating of its National Secretariat by the NLC, decrying the occupation as an aberration to both the Labour Party's constitution and the national legal framework governing political parties.

Responses and Reactions

Advertisment

In reaction to these developments, the Labour Party has expressed its readiness to explore all legal avenues to reclaim its independence from what it perceives as NLC's overreach. Arabambi's statement also takes aim at Peter Obi, accusing him of mischief for his silence on the convention conducted by Julius Abure, which is at the heart of the current crisis. The party insists that the role of the BoT does not include the power to declare the seats of the National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee vacant, labeling such actions as gross indiscipline and political rascality.

Implications for the Labour Party

This internal strife not only threatens the unity and electoral viability of the Labour Party but also raises questions about the role of labor unions in political party governance in Nigeria. The ongoing conflict underscores a broader debate on the autonomy of political parties and the legality of external entities influencing party decisions. As the Labour Party navigates this tumultuous period, the outcome of this dispute could set a precedent for the relationship between labor unions and political parties in Nigeria, potentially reshaping the political landscape.