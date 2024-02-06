Lower Dir District Administration Bolsters Security for Upcoming Polls

As the polling event in Lower Dir district of Pakistan nears, the district administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a secure and smooth voting process. In a show of meticulous organization and vigilance, the administration has set up control and monitoring rooms throughout the district, with the primary one situated at the deputy commissioner's office. These will remain operational until February 9th, closely overseeing the electoral process.

The Blueprint of Security

An impressive force of 4,274 police officers and 500 personnel from the Dir Levies have been mobilized to maintain peace and order during the event. The security details, strategically distributed, are geared to prevent any undesirable incidents and ensure an orderly voting process. The district's top officials, including Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan and Regional Police Officer of the Malakand range, Muhammad Ali Khan, are personally involved in reviewing the arrangements.

A Warning to the Miscreants

Lower Dir district, with a population of 1,660,528, is home to 870,852 registered voters, spanning across two national and five provincial assembly constituencies. To deter any potential disturbances, the administration has enforced several measures. Section 144 has been imposed to prevent aerial firing, a ban on mobile phones inside polling stations has been instituted, men are prohibited from entering women's polling stations or booths, and restrictions have been placed on standing atop houses near polling stations.

Anticipation Runs High

The provincial election commissioner has announced the completion of necessary arrangements for the general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The province has been equipped with over 15,000 polling stations to cater to approximately 21.93 million eligible voters. The security measures have been intensified, and arrangements for result announcements have been made, setting the stage for the electorate to express their democratic choice. The anticipation is palpable as millions of voters look forward to participating in the upcoming elections, assured of the security measures in place.