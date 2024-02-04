Low Voter Turnout and Political Alliances Mark Re-Run Election in Taraba State

The re-run election in the Jalingo, Yorro, and Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State has been marked by concerns over low voter turnout, raising questions about the democratic process and the engagement of citizens in their representation. Aminu Malle, the candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed his worry over the low participation, attributing it to insufficient publicity by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Malle's observation underscores the importance of public awareness and engagement in ensuring robust voter turnout and democratic representation.

The early arrival of election materials and INEC officials at polling units indicated a well-prepared electoral process, yet reports from various polling units revealed a disheartening lack of voter participation. At the Amazon Polling unit and the Sabongari polling unit, only a few voters were seen undergoing accreditation, reflecting a broader trend of low voter engagement across the constituency. This lack of voter turnout poses a significant challenge to the democratic integrity of the election, as it raises concerns about the legitimacy of the representation that will emerge from such low participation.

Controversy Surrounding Candidate Withdrawal

The voluntary withdrawal of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Innocent Jabayang, in favor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sadiq Abbas, has also stirred controversy, with speculation around the involvement of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in influencing this decision. However, the CAN chairman, Magaji Jirapye, clarified that Jabayang's decision was voluntary and not a result of any external pressure.

The death of Ismaila Maihanchi, the former representative of the constituency, set the stage for this re-run election, emphasizing the significance of the seat in the political landscape of Taraba State. The competition between the major contenders – Sadiq Abbas of the PDP, Aminu Liman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, and Aminu Malle of the APC – underscores the high stakes involved in this election, further magnifying the importance of robust voter participation in shaping the outcome and the future representation of the constituency.

