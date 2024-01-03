en English
Politics

Loveland’s Tax Ballot Decisions: Lower Taxes Prevail, Fire Protection Levy Increase Approved

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
In a decisive turn of events, the residents of Loveland, Colorado, expressed their verdict on several tax-related ballot initiatives in 2023. The electorate’s choices reflected a preference for lower taxes, with one notable exception.

A Nod for Fire Protection District

The Rural Fire Protection District witnessed a significant victory as voters approved a mill levy increase. This move is set to generate an additional $1.9 million in revenue, resulting in an estimated annual property tax hike of approximately $83 for a $500,000 home. This financial boost is a cornerstone for the Loveland Fire and Rescue Authority’s (LFRA) impending transformation into a fire district.

Rejection of Sales Tax Increase

Contrarily, a proposed sales tax increase, earmarked to bolster LFRA’s training and capital improvements, fell short of approval. The proposal was met with a narrow rejection, underscoring the electorate’s inclination towards tax reduction.

Food Tax Repeal: A Win for Lower-Income Residents

In a landslide victory, a whopping 66% majority voted in favor of repealing the tax on food—a decision aimed at easing the financial burden on the city’s lower-income residents. The repeal, effective January 1, brings Loveland’s tax policy in line with county and state practices. However, this move is anticipated to slice off approximately $10 million annually from the city’s tax collections, necessitating imminent budget cuts.

Anticipating Budget Cuts and Financial Impact

The city officials, while bracing for potential service reductions, have yet to announce specific cuts. Services such as the Loveland Swim Beach, the Fourth of July Festival, and road maintenance were flagged as potential areas for budget cuts during the pre-vote stage. The full magnitude of the financial impact will only be ascertained once the first local sales tax returns of 2024 start trickling in by mid-February.

Politics United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

