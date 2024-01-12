Loveland City Manager to Resign Amid Controversies: A Look at the Implications

In the wake of a series of controversies and increasing council disputes, Steve Adams, City Manager of Loveland, is due to resign from his position on February 2nd. This decision is pending on the approval of a separation agreement by the City Council, to be considered in their upcoming Tuesday meeting.

Controversial Tenure and Severance Package

Adams, who has been employed by the city since 1994, has had a tenure marked with several controversies. These include his involvement in the assault of Karen Warner by a police officer, a contentious interaction with Stacy Lynne that led to civil and criminal complaints, and the handling of the Centerra South Urban Renewal development agreement. Amid these tensions, Adams did not receive a raise in 2023, and certain council members have openly expressed their desire for him to step down from his role.

If the separation agreement is approved, Adams will receive a severance package worth a total of $361,578.78. This includes 52 weeks of pay amounting to $257,030, a $2,900 longevity bonus, a year’s worth of benefits, and accrued sick and vacation time. It’s important to note that this package exceeds what Adams would have received if he were terminated under his current contract.

Legal Implications and Future Developments

Earlier this year, Stacy Lynne received a $110,000 settlement from the city following a civil suit against Adams. With Adams’ pending resignation, a previously planned third-party investigation into the incident involving him and Lynne will be discontinued. Furthermore, the City Council has recently retracted its approval of a new Centerra South urban renewal plan. This has led to a lawsuit from the developer, McWhinney, who claims to have expended $10 million on the project. A trial has been set for February 29 and March 1.