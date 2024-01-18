Louisiana Governor Mandates Illegal Immigration Data Collection for State Accountability

In a move steeped in controversy and heated debate, Louisiana's newly elected Republican Governor, Jeff Landry, has signed an executive order compelling all executive branch agencies in the state to collate data pertaining to illegal immigration. This sweeping mandate includes the obligation to record information on public services rendered to illegal immigrants, public funds dedicated to their welfare, and the number of illegal immigrants implicated in criminal activities.
The executive order stipulates the collection of specifics such as citizenship, nationality, immigration status, criminal history, and gang affiliation. Governor Landry has clarified that the objective of this decree is to gain insight into the financial strain imposed on Louisiana taxpayers due to illegal immigration. He underscored that the state is a welcoming haven for legal immigrants but cannot keep shouldering the financial burdens accrued by those who defy immigration laws.
The Wider Context
This executive action is not an isolated incident; it emerges amidst a raging debate and mounting concerns about the impact of the persistent migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border. This crisis has repercussions extending far beyond the border states. Democratic strongholds such as New York City and Chicago have sought federal assistance to manage the surging influx of migrants. Simultaneously, Republican attorneys general have spotlighted the challenges posed by illegal immigration and the trafficking of fentanyl through the border.
The Biden administration has characterized the immigration system as shattered, attributing the crisis to a hemisphere-wide issue. It has issued a call for congressional funding and immigration reform. Meanwhile, Congress is mulling over a supplemental funding request from the White House that includes a staggering $14 billion specifically earmarked for managing the border crisis.