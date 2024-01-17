Louisiana Shrimpers Sue Biden Administration Over New Rule Threatening Industry Survival

The Louisiana Shrimper's Association (LSA) has initiated legal action against President Joe Biden's National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) over a new rule mandating the installation of Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) on skimmer trawl vessels. The lawsuit, which cites violations of the Administrative Procedure Act, Dormant Commerce Clause, and the Major Questions Doctrine, contends that the NMFS has overlooked evidence suggesting sea turtles do not typically interact with shrimping operations in inshore waters. Interestingly, these are areas where turtle nesting sites are reportedly flourishing.

The LSA argues that the financial burden associated with complying with the new rule would be detrimental to Louisiana shrimpers. Already struggling with narrow profit margins due to stiff competition from lower-priced foreign shrimp imports, the shrimpers allege that the rule, if enforced, would cause them to incur significant financial losses. They estimate that the average first-year revenue loss could range between $9.4 million and $44 million.

The Significance of the Shrimping Industry

Worth noting is the substantial contribution of Louisiana's shrimping industry to the local economy. The LSA generates an estimated $1.3 billion and supports over 15,000 livelihoods. This revenue not only sustains the shrimpers and their families but also fuels the wider community that depends on their catch.