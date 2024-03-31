Louisiana High School Students Stage Capitol Play to Protest Anti-LGBTQ Bills

Louisiana students from Benjamin Franklin High School took their protest against a series of anti-LGBTQ legislative proposals to the steps of the state Capitol, opting for a theatrical approach to advocate for empathy and understanding. The play, funded by the It Gets Better Project and developed with the help of Broadway director Jimmy Maize, was based on the students' personal experiences, aiming to highlight the severe mental health challenges LGBTQ students face, especially in the wake of legislation that threatens their rights and well-being.

Empathy Through Art

The play, dubbed 'The Capitol Project,' was meticulously crafted by students in Benjamin Franklin High's elective playwriting course, under the guidance of Maize, a member of the Tectonic Theater Project. It featured real-life stories ranging from the joy of discovering LGBTQ history in school to the despair and shame associated with hiding one's true self. This innovative approach to protest was chosen in the hope that a play, as opposed to a more raucous demonstration, could foster a deeper sense of empathy among lawmakers and the public.

Legislative Context and Response

The backdrop for 'The Capitol Project' includes a series of proposals before the Louisiana legislature that would severely restrict the rights of LGBTQ students, regulating pronouns, bathroom use, and classroom discussions on gender and sexuality. These proposals have a better chance of passing under the state's new Republican governor, prompting significant concern among LGBTQ advocates and students alike. Despite the serious legislative debates occurring inside the Capitol, the students' performance seemed to catch the attention of only a few lawmakers, underscoring the challenges in raising awareness and fostering change.

Implications for the Future

The play not only served as a platform for protest but also as a means for the students to reclaim a sense of power and agency in political and cultural fights that often treat them as pawns. The emotional impact of the play, coupled with the looming threat of new, more restrictive laws, raises pressing questions about the future of LGBTQ rights in Louisiana and beyond. As more states consider similar legislation, the courage and creativity of these students offer a beacon of hope and a call to action for supporters of LGBTQ rights across the country.