Louisiana Governor Revokes Alternative Graduation Pathway on First Day

In a sweeping move on his inaugural day, Governor Jeff Landry reversed a decision that had significant implications for Louisiana high school students. The governor revoked the alternative graduation pathway for seniors who fail to successfully navigate the state’s academic progress exam, known as the LEAP test. This alternative route, previously ratified by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) last June, has now been halted by Landry’s executive order, casting a shadow over the future of many students.

Landry’s Stance on Standards

The alternative graduation standards, although endorsed by BESE, faced considerable opposition from the state House Education Committee last October. Former Governor John Bel Edwards, however, overrode the committee’s rejection, allowing BESE to put the new rules into effect last month. Landry’s executive order, however, has now put a stop to these alternative standards. His principal contention is that these standards could potentially dilute graduation criteria and impact students’ readiness for higher education and employment. Landry has cited a state law from 2021 that already offers alternative graduation means for students with exceptionalities.

Former Governor and Supporters’ View

The former Governor, John Bel Edwards, and other supporters of the alternative standards contend that standardized tests should not be the sole criterion for graduation. They argue that the new rule falls in line with national norms and educational best practices. Despite the controversy surrounding standardized testing, the supporters believe that these tests should not limit a student’s potential or future prospects.

Future Implications and BESE’s Role

With the board now populated with new members, including Landry’s appointees, the BESE is unlikely to revisit the matter. The board’s conservative majority aligns with Landry’s views, making a reversal of his decision unlikely. The repercussions of this decision on Louisiana’s high school students remain to be seen. However, it is clear that the debate over standardized testing and its role in determining a student’s future is far from over.