Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry Joins Republican Governors on Southern Border Visit

In an unprecedented move, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, along with 12 other Republican governors, has announced a visit to the southern border for an in-person briefing on Texas border security efforts. The visit is an immediate response to President Joe Biden's recent policies on border security, which the governors perceive as a threat to the sovereignty and safety of their states.

Consolidating Efforts Against 'Open Border' Policies

The governors' visit, led by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, is a stand against what they term as 'open border' policies. Landry, Abbott, and their Republican counterparts are meeting to discuss and support actions to secure the border. They see the current border security situation as a reflection of the Biden administration's failure to control the influx of migrants from Mexico and Latin America.

Landry's Stance on Immigration and Border Security

In a video statement, Landry expressed his support for legal immigration and secure borders. He condemned illegal immigration and 'open border' policies, linking them to crime, human trafficking, and drug trafficking. Landry emphasized the sovereignty of states and their right to protect their citizens, proposing the deployment of Louisiana's National Guard troops to support Texas.

The governors will be briefed on Operation Lone Star, an initiative led by Governor Abbott aimed at securing the border. This initiative is seen as a constitutional showdown between state and federal government over the installation of concertina wire along the Rio Grande.