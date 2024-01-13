en English
Elections

Louisiana Considers Shift to Closed Primary System, Sparking Political Debate

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
In a move that could redefine Louisiana’s political landscape, the state contemplates a shift from its existing ‘open jungle primary’ system, which has been in use since 1975, to a ‘closed primary’ system. This significant change is up for discussion in a special legislative session called by the newly elected Governor, Jeff Landry.

A Debate Sparked by the Proposed Change

The open primary system in Louisiana currently allows all candidates to run on the same ballot, regardless of their party affiliation. This system empowers voters to choose any candidate, potentially leading to a runoff between two candidates from the same party. The proposed alternative, a closed primary system, would limit voting to registered party members, thereby setting up GOP-only and Democrat-only contests. The winners from these individual contests would then face off in the general election.

Supporters of the change, notably including Gov. Landry who has backed closed primaries previously, argue that such a system could benefit Louisiana’s congressional delegation. They contend that it could potentially avoid December runoffs, which take place a month after other states have settled their races. This delay can place new members at a disadvantage as they miss critical orientation sessions.

Resistance and Concerns

However, this proposed change is not without its opposition. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, alongside some Republicans, have expressed concerns about the increased costs and the potential disenfranchisement of voters, particularly addressing the 27% of voters who are registered independents. A closed primary system could potentially exclude these 822,000 voters.

Political experts suggest that the move towards a closed primary could be a strategic decision, designed to produce more ideologically extreme candidates. This is because moderates and non-party voters would not have a say in selecting party nominees.

A Longstanding Debate and its Potential Resolution

The debate over the primary system has spanned decades, with the Louisiana Republican Party advocating for closed primaries for a significant period. The upcoming special session, set to begin on Monday, could be the turning point in this long-standing discussion. If passed, this change in Louisiana’s electoral process would necessitate a constitutional amendment, marking a milestone in the state’s political history.

Elections Politics United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events.

