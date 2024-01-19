Lost or Destroyed: Secret Report on UK's Universal Credit System

In a startling revelation, the UK's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the Cabinet Office have reportedly lost or destroyed a confidential report highlighting severe shortcomings in the Universal Credit system. The report, entitled 'How Effective is Support for Vulnerable Universal Credit Claimants?', was generated by the former Prime Minister's Implementation Unit (PMIU) and has been under the radar of the Disability News Service (DNS) since the end of 2021.

Despite a freedom of information request lodged by DNS on November 11, both the DWP and the Cabinet Office have stated that they no longer hold a copy of the critical report. This claim has raised eyebrows and triggered concerns about a possible cover-up concerning the real impact of the Universal Credit system on vulnerable claimants.

The Universal Credit system was introduced in 2010 by then Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith, with the intention of making the social security system fairer. However, a DWP report from February 2022 acknowledged 'major unmet needs' among disabled claimants. The system, which was meant to offer a safety net to the most vulnerable, appears to have significant gaps in its operation.

A report by Bright Blue, funded by the Trust for London, has suggested several improvements to the current system. These include the introduction of a Universal Credit app, a 'helping hand' payment for alleviating the initial five-week waiting period, and a monthly lottery for claimants who meet job-seeking conditions. Whether these recommendations will be implemented remains to be seen.