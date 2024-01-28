Loss of a Political Stalwart: Former MLA Naganagouda Kandkur Passes Away at 79

The political landscape of Karnataka mourns the loss of Naganagouda Kandkur, the former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Gurmitkal from the Janata Dal (Secular) party. On Sunday morning, Kandkur breathed his last in a private hospital in Yadgir at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy in the state's politics and a grieving family.

Life and Political Career of Naganagouda Kandkur

With a political career spanning several decades, Kandkur was an influential figure in Karnataka politics. He was known for his unwavering support for H.D. Deve Gowda, the leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) party. Kandkur's political journey saw him contesting the Assembly elections for the Gurmitkal constituency twice in 2008 and 2013, only to be defeated by Baburao Chinchansur of the Congress party. However, his persistent efforts bore fruit in 2018 when he finally won the seat.

Stepping Down and Succession

Kandkur's deteriorating health in the years following his victory led him to make a tough decision. He chose not to contest in the 2023 elections, paving the way for his son, Sharanagouda Kandkur, to carry on his political legacy. Sharanagouda, following in his father's footsteps, secured the ticket and victory, currently serving as the MLA for Gurmitkal from the Janata Dal (Secular) party.

Public Mourning and Final Farewell

News of Kandkur's passing has sent shockwaves across the region, deeply saddening the people of Yadgiri and the JDS party. The public and party workers have been invited to pay their last respects to Kandkur at his residence in Yadgir. His final journey will commence from his residence to his ancestral home in Kandkur village, Gurmitkal taluk, where his funeral will take place on Monday.