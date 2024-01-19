Los Angeles County DA Gascon Confronted by Critics at Election Debate

In a heated debate sponsored by Los Angeles Magazine for the forthcoming Los Angeles County District Attorney election, the incumbent DA George Gascon found himself under a barrage of criticism from eight out of the ten candidates present. Despite Gascon's robust defense, citing his vast experience in law enforcement, questions about his efficacy in his current role persisted.

A Battle for Reform

As the evening unfolded, one candidate, Jeff Chemerinsky, positioned himself as a more adept reformer than Gascon. Yet, this claim was rapidly countered by Deputy DA Eric Siddall, who dismissively referred to Chemerinsky as a 'mini-Gascon.' The verbal sparring continued as the candidates delved into a range of critical issues, from public safety to Gascon's contentious staffing choices.

Proposition 47 Under the Microscope

One topic that sparked particularly intense discussion was Proposition 47, a piece of legislation co-authored by Gascon. The law, which redefined the threshold for misdemeanor theft, came under fire with several candidates suggesting amendments to more effectively deal with repeat offenders. The debate also highlighted the District Attorney's role in tackling the homelessness crisis, with most challengers advocating for a proactive approach and modifications to Proposition 47.

A National Trend or Local Missteps?

Adding a conservative voice to the mix, candidate David Milton criticized Gascon's policies as part of a destructive national trend, alleging that they were funded by philanthropist George Soros. The debate, characterized by its intense exchanges, provided a platform for the DA candidates to present their visions for Los Angeles County's future. As the ten candidates made their closing remarks, they shared lighter anecdotes about their favorite bands, with Gascon declaring his fondness for Kenny G. But despite these fleeting moments of levity, the central theme of the debate was clear: the DA's office in Los Angeles is in a state of potential flux. The primary vote on March 5 will offer the first indication of whether voters lean towards continuity under Gascon or are seeking a fresh start under new leadership.