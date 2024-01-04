Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change

Lori Hinz, the incumbent North Dakota Republican Party’s (NDGOP) National Committeewoman, has announced her intention to run for a second term. Hinz, who first came into office in 2020, aims to continue her service, fortified by her commitment to the constitutional principles that define the Republican Party both at the national and state level.

A Constitutional Platform Republican

With a distinct designation as a Constitutional Platform Republican (CPR), Hinz underscores her dedication to the fundamental tenets of the United States and North Dakota constitutions. She emphasizes that her fidelity to these principles supersedes any personal ambitions, asserting that her role is rooted in the preservation and promotion of these constitutional platforms rather than pursuing individual agendas.

Seeking Change in Leadership

Hinz’s bid for reelection is not solely about continuity, but also about catalyzing changes within the Republican National Committee (RNC). Acknowledging the mounting tension within the RNC, especially towards its chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Hinz resonates with a growing sentiment advocating for a leadership overhaul. This demand for change stemmed from perceived electoral setbacks that have put the current leadership under scrutiny.

Campaign Roadmap and the State Convention

As part of her campaign strategy, Hinz will engage with constituents through district meetings, the first of which is set to take place in Edgeley. The culmination of these efforts will be at the North Dakota State Republican Convention, scheduled for April 5 and 6, where formal decisions will be made.

As Hinz embarks on her campaign for a second term, she carries with her the lessons from her first term and the hopes of those who believe in her commitment to constitutional principles and her vision for the Republican Party. With the state convention on the horizon, North Dakotans will have the opportunity to shape the future of their party and, by extension, their state.