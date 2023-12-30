en English
Politics

Lord Lamont Advises PM Sunak to Prioritize Income Tax Cuts for Tory Revival

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 29, 2023 at 10:59 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:26 am EST
Lord Lamont Advises PM Sunak to Prioritize Income Tax Cuts for Tory Revival

Former Chancellor Lord Lamont has urged current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to prioritize reducing income tax over inheritance tax to enhance the Conservative Party’s chances in the forthcoming general election. Lord Lamont’s plea stems from his belief that a decrease in income tax would have a broader impact on voters, potentially earning the favor of the electorate.

Lamont’s Fiscal Strategy

Lord Lamont, who notably contributed to Sir John Major’s 1992 election victory through his budget decisions, suggests that raising the income tax thresholds could provide relief for workers who have faced higher taxes in light of pandemic bailouts. He posits that this strategy could be crucial in the build-up to the general election, as it would benefit a larger demographic of voters.

The Economic Backdrop

However, Lord Lamont is not oblivious to the current state of the economy. He acknowledges the need for a careful examination of public finances and the economic climate before any decision on tax cuts is made. With the economy projected to grow by a meager 0.7% in the coming year, the upcoming general election could take place against a grim economic backdrop, making the task of reviving Tory fortunes even more challenging.

Cautionary Notes

Lord Lamont has advised against the complete abolition of inheritance tax, arguing that it only benefits a small segment of the population. Furthermore, he has underscored the economic challenges facing the Conservative Party and emphasized the importance of caution when implementing tax cuts. Echoing these sentiments, another former chancellor, Lord Clarke, stressed the necessity of studying the condition of the economy and public finances before implementing any tax cuts.

As the nation braves an uncertain economic future and a looming election, the government’s fiscal policy choices will undeniably play a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape. The wisdom of Lord Lamont’s advice will only be tested by time.

Politics
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

