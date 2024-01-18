Lord Frost’s Failed Bid to Challenge PM Rishi Sunak’s Leadership

Amidst the rising tensions within the UK Conservative Party, Lord Frost, a prominent member, had been instrumental in a bid to challenge the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. His call for stricter amendments to the Rwanda Bill concerning immigration was perceived as a tactical move to force a vote of confidence in Sunak’s leadership. A group of Conservative MPs, known as ‘Spartans’, who had a history of contributing to the downfall of Theresa May’s leadership, reportedly supported this move.

The Daily Telegraph’s Role

The Daily Telegraph, which served as a platform for Frost’s views, published a poll suggesting possible electoral losses for the Conservatives. This seemed to be a calculated attempt to mount pressure on Tory MPs to support the restrictive amendments to the Rwanda Bill.

The Failed Attempt

However, the amendments failed to pass, and despite some dissatisfaction, most Conservative MPs refrained from supporting a leadership challenge. The dynamics within the party, coupled with the fear of triggering an early election, played a key role in their decision to support Sunak.

Prime Minister Sunak’s Strategy

Having successfully defended against internal party challenges thrice since his tenure began, Prime Minister Sunak aims to shift the focus towards the economy. Adopting a ‘better the devil you know’ strategy, he hopes to ensure his party’s success in the upcoming general election. This latest incident, however, underscores the complexities and internal struggles within the Conservative Party, revealing a picture of political maneuvering and strategic power play.