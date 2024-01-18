en English
Politics

Lord Frost’s Failed Bid to Challenge PM Rishi Sunak’s Leadership

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Lord Frost’s Failed Bid to Challenge PM Rishi Sunak’s Leadership

Amidst the rising tensions within the UK Conservative Party, Lord Frost, a prominent member, had been instrumental in a bid to challenge the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. His call for stricter amendments to the Rwanda Bill concerning immigration was perceived as a tactical move to force a vote of confidence in Sunak’s leadership. A group of Conservative MPs, known as ‘Spartans’, who had a history of contributing to the downfall of Theresa May’s leadership, reportedly supported this move.

The Daily Telegraph’s Role

The Daily Telegraph, which served as a platform for Frost’s views, published a poll suggesting possible electoral losses for the Conservatives. This seemed to be a calculated attempt to mount pressure on Tory MPs to support the restrictive amendments to the Rwanda Bill.

The Failed Attempt

However, the amendments failed to pass, and despite some dissatisfaction, most Conservative MPs refrained from supporting a leadership challenge. The dynamics within the party, coupled with the fear of triggering an early election, played a key role in their decision to support Sunak.

Prime Minister Sunak’s Strategy

Having successfully defended against internal party challenges thrice since his tenure began, Prime Minister Sunak aims to shift the focus towards the economy. Adopting a ‘better the devil you know’ strategy, he hopes to ensure his party’s success in the upcoming general election. This latest incident, however, underscores the complexities and internal struggles within the Conservative Party, revealing a picture of political maneuvering and strategic power play.

Politics United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

