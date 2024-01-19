Lord David Cameron's High-Level Diplomatic Mission at Davos

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is embarking on a significant diplomatic mission at the World Economic Forum in Davos, amid what he describes as "very unstable, uncertain and dangerous times." With high-level meetings on his agenda, he is set to engage with international counterparts, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, exploring a wide range of global issues from geopolitical conflicts to climate change and disease prevention.

Advertisment

Addressing Global Conflicts

Top of the agenda for Lord Cameron's meetings is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Having provided nearly 12 billion in support to Ukraine, the UK's commitment towards the nation's struggle is unwavering. According to Lord Cameron, the battle that Ukraine is fighting is not just for itself, but for the preservation of rules that are fundamental for global safety. He assured that the UK's commitment will persist until Ukraine emerges victorious as a strong, sovereign, and free nation.

Beyond Geopolitics: Climate Change and Disease Prevention

Advertisment

While geopolitical conflicts take center stage, Lord Cameron is equally invested in confronting other urgent global challenges. Climate change and disease prevention feature prominently on his Davos agenda, reflecting the UK's commitment to leading on these critical issues. His scheduled meeting with Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, known for his contributions to global health and environmental sustainability, underscores this focus.

Face-to-face with Argentina's New President

Another key diplomatic engagement for Lord Cameron at Davos is a meeting with Argentina's new president, Javier Milei. The Falkland Islands, a long-standing point of contention between the UK and Argentina, is expected to be a focus of their discussions. Despite Milei's expressed desire to 'get the Falklands back,' Downing Street has reaffirmed that the islands will remain British, rejecting any negotiations with Argentina.