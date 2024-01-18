en English
Politics

Lord Cameron Supports PM Sunak’s Controversial Migration Plan

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
In a remarkable show of solidarity, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Lord Cameron, has voiced his support for the incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s controversial migration plan. The plan, known as the Safety of Rwanda Bill, proposes an unorthodox solution to a growing issue in the UK – the influx of migrants arriving by boat from France.

Unorthodox, Yet Necessary

Lord Cameron, during an interview with Politico’s Power Play podcast at the Davos summit in Switzerland, described Sunak’s proposal as a demonstration of “out-of-the-box thinking.” He acknowledged that the ideal solution would be to return the migrants directly to France. However, due to the absence of an agreement with the French government and the European Union, alternative approaches like the Safety of Rwanda Bill have become necessary.

Bill to Discourage Illegal Immigration

Prime Minister Sunak’s legislation aims to deter illegal immigration by rerouting migrants to Rwanda. The bill, which successfully passed its third reading in the House of Commons, is now expected to face opposition in the House of Lords. Despite concerns and warnings from peers, the Home Office minister, Chris Philp, anticipates the bill will pass relatively swiftly through the House of Lords.

Support for African Countries

Lord Cameron also highlighted the importance of investing in African countries to address the root causes of illegal migration. He emphasized the need for job creation and opportunities in these nations and discussed the impact of debt on low-income countries. He expressed pride in the increase in overseas development aid and reiterated his commitment to supporting African countries.

A Hard-Fought Victory

The Safety of Rwanda Bill saw a turbulent passage through the House of Commons, with Prime Minister Sunak facing opposition from dozens of Tory MPs over his flagship immigration policy. Despite the hurdles, MPs voted 320 to 276 in support of the legislation in its third reading. The Prime Minister’s victory, however, came at a cost, with 11 Tory MPs voting against the plan. The new legally binding treaty with the Republic of Rwanda, however, reflects the strength of the Government of Rwanda’s protection and commitments, addressing the Supreme Court’s concerns.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

