Business

Lord Cameron Denies Receiving £10 Million from Greensill Capital

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
Lord Cameron Denies Receiving £10 Million from Greensill Capital

Lord Cameron, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, vehemently denies allegations of receiving £10 million from the now-bankrupt financial firm, Greensill Capital. The accusations, originally brought to light by a BBC Panorama investigation in 2021, insinuated that Cameron profited approximately £8.2 million ($10 million) for his role in advocating for the firm. Despite the mounting pressure, Cameron, currently holding the position of foreign secretary, has withheld the specifics of his remuneration from Greensill Capital.

Unsuccessful Attempts and Subsequent Collapse

During his advisory stint with Greensill, Cameron sought to obtain government-backed loans for the company using the Corporate Covid Financing Facility (CCFF). However, his endeavours proved to be fruitless. Greensill Capital’s downfall in March 2021 led to the disappearance of 440 jobs and potential substantial losses for its investors. This collapse prompted criminal probes into alleged fraudulent activities related to the firm, currently underway in Germany and Switzerland, with Lex Greensill, the company founder, as the prime suspect.

Controversy and Investigations

The scandal concerning Cameron’s lobbying efforts for Greensill sparked several inquests at Westminster. Despite the controversy, Cameron dismissed the notion that Greensill Capital was a fraudulent entity or a ‘Ponzi scheme’. He attributed the company’s demise to the withdrawal of insurance coverage. The UK’s Serious Fraud Office is currently conducting an investigation related to the case.

Disclosure to the House of Lords

Lord Cameron has made a formal declaration to the House of Lords’ Standards Commissioner about his past corporate associations since his re-entry into the government. Despite his return to frontline politics and refusals to disclose his earnings from Greensill, Cameron has consistently emphasized his charitable work as a private citizen and denied having an agenda to reclaim his position as Tory leader.

Business Politics United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

