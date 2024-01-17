Lord Arbuthnot: The Unlikely Champion of Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims

In a move that defies his establishment background, Lord Arbuthnot of Edrom, the former Eton head boy, London barrister, and Conservative chief whip, has emerged as an unlikely yet steadfast advocate for the victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal. The scandal has seen countless sub-postmasters wrongfully convicted of fraud due to flaws in the Post Office's Horizon accounting system, a system developed by Fujitsu in the 1990s.

Arbuthnot's Fight for Justice

Many sub-postmasters found themselves accused of theft as discrepancies arose in their accounts, leading to criminal convictions and even imprisonment, despite the real faults lying within the computer system itself. Arbuthnot's involvement was prompted by the plight of constituents in his area, including postmaster David Bristow and postmistress Jo Hamilton.

Faced with considerable pushback from government officials and a conspicuous lack of ministerial intervention under the guise of an 'arm's length arrangement' with the Post Office, Arbuthnot continued his campaign undeterred. He contended that ministers should shoulder responsibility for the crisis, drawing parallels with a dog owner's liability when their pet attacks someone.

Against the Establishment

Arbuthnot's background, marked by ties to the British Establishment and his family's historical association with gentry and military service, lends a particular significance to his championing of the 'little people'. His relentless efforts have played a crucial role in the political 'rescue' of numerous individuals from the 'merciless maw of big bureaucracy', underlining the vital importance of personal engagement between elected representatives and the constituents they serve.

Steps Towards Compensation

The Post Office Horizon System Compensation Bill, a compact legislation of merely two clauses, is set to provide a continued legal basis for the compensation payments to the scandal's victims. The government anticipates that an initial offer of £75,000 will spare those affected from undergoing a full assessment. The plight of those affected by the scandal has been dramatically portrayed in the compelling ITV drama 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office', drawing more public attention to the issue.

The government, committed to delivering justice for all Horizon victims, has established a statutory inquiry led by Sir Wyn Williams to expose the truth and ensure corporate and individual accountability.