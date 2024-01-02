Lopez Obrador Addresses Violence Criticism, Affirms Commitment to Projects’ Success

As the end of his tenure approaches, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is touring the southern regions of his country to monitor the progress of his administration’s initiatives.

This tour, which included a customary press conference from his home state, Tabasco, on January 2, 2024, reflected the President’s commitment to ensuring the successful completion of his projects before his term concludes in September 2024. President Lopez Obrador downplayed the violence figures in Tabasco, criticizing those who want him to stay silent.

Obrador’s Response to Border Crisis

Mexican head of state is under increasing pressure from the U.S. to curb the influx of migrants reaching the U.S. border. With key border crossings into Texas temporarily closed and Mexico detaining more migrants than the U.S., efforts are underway to reopen these crossings. The clearing of migrant encampments in Matamoros and the saturation of shelters in Mexico have led some migrants to illegally cross the border into the U.S. AMLO has expressed willingness to assist the U.S. with the migrant crisis, with conditions, including increased U.S. development aid to migrants’ home countries, reduction of sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela, and the initiation of a U.S.-Cuba dialogue.

Tren Maya: Connecting the Past to the Present

One of Lopez Obrador’s flagship projects, the Mayan Train, is a 1,554-kilometer intercity railway aimed at linking Caribbean tourist destinations with historic Mayan sites. Despite facing opposition from political groups and the Zapatista Army of National Liberation, the project received overwhelming support in a 2019 referendum. Funded primarily by a tourist tax and redirected funds from other programs, the railway’s projected cost is 150 billion pesos. The armed forces are set to manage three sections of the route, and profits will be used to bolster the financial strength of pensioners and retirees of the armed forces. Although the project’s first phase is expected to open in the late 2020s, regional tourism officials have proposed advancing the work for a 2023 opening.

Addressing Migration Through Repatriation Flights

In response to an influx of at least 10,000 migrants daily at the U.S.-Mexico border, Mexico and Venezuela have resumed repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants. The initiative, an outcome of a summit agreement in Mexico in October, aims to foster cooperation on migration issues. The two nations also plan to launch social and work programs for repatriated individuals. In discussions with President Joe Biden, Lopez Obrador has expressed readiness to help manage the high levels of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in exchange for more development aid to migrants’ home countries and easing or removing sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela.