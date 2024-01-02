en English
Courts & Law

Loopholes to Lucre: South Carolina Clerks Self-Award Pay Raises Amidst Legal Gray Area

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
In an unprecedented turn of events, Rebecca Hill, the Colleton County Clerk of Court, has sparked controversy by self-awarding a $5,000 raise. The scrutiny intensifies as this act follows the pattern set by Sharon Staggers, Williamsburg County Clerk of Court, who self-sanctioned a $30,000 bonus in 2021. The crux lies in the exploitation of a loophole in South Carolina state law, which has not been rectified despite the ongoing controversy.

A Legal Gray Area

Providing a broader perspective, the Attorney General’s opinion underscores the dubious legality of these actions, stating that clerks of court should not supplement their salaries without express legislative authority. However, the issue is far from black and white. Although these actions raise eyebrows, they are not explicitly illegal. The reason lies in the significant leeway afforded to clerks over certain federal funds, which opens the door to potential misuse.

Government Accountability on the Line

Adding to the complexity of the situation, nearly a third of South Carolina’s sheriffs have faced indictment over the past decade. This statistic further underscores the critical need for government accountability and transparency. It is an urgent call for the Legislature to clearly outlaw the practice of self-awarded pay increases, to enhance expenditure reporting and monitoring, and to institute deterrent penalties for government officials who exploit their position for financial gain.

A Ripple Effect of Change

Without decisive action, such practices could set a dangerous precedent for future government officials. A robust response from the Legislature would not only address this immediate issue but also send a clear message to other government officials. By taking a stand, the Legislature would affirm its commitment to accountability, transparency, and integrity in public service. The time for change is now, and the Legislature must rise to the challenge.

Courts & Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

