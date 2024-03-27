Longueuil Police Data Reveals Overrepresentation of Black, Arab Individuals in Stops

The Longueuil Police Service, a pioneer in Quebec for its race-related data collection, has spotlighted an unsettling trend of overrepresentation of Black and Arab individuals in police stops. This revelation follows a 2022 Quebec Superior Court ruling that deemed arbitrary stops a form of racial profiling, sparking a significant legal and social discourse. Analysis of data spanning from January 2023 to January 2024 unearths that Blacks and Arabs are significantly more likely to be stopped by police in Longueuil and its surrounding areas, raising questions about systemic biases within law enforcement practices.

Unveiling the Data: A Closer Look at Racial Disparities

Through an access to information request, detailed monthly breakdowns of police stops by race have been obtained, revealing a stark overrepresentation of Black and Arab populations in both arbitrary traffic stops and street checks. Specifically, Black individuals, who constitute 7.6% of the Longueuil agglomeration's population, accounted for 14.1% of police stops and an alarming 24.4% of traffic stops under Section 636 of Quebec's Highway Safety Code. Similarly, individuals of Arab descent, making up merely 4.4% of the population, were subject to 7.7% of all police stops and 15.6% of traffic stops. This data not only underscores the racial disparities in policing but also challenges the effectiveness of current policies aimed at curbing racial profiling.

Racial Profiling and Legal Challenges

The 2022 Quebec Superior Court ruling against arbitrary traffic stops under Section 636 marked a pivotal moment in the fight against racial profiling. However, the province's decision to appeal and the continued use of Section 636 by police forces underscore a persistent legal and moral dilemma. Advocacy groups like Red Coalition have criticized the appeal, arguing that it disregards the lived experiences of racialized communities. Despite police assurances that Section 636 is used strictly for road safety reasons, the data suggests a different narrative, one where racial profiling remains a concerning reality.

Efforts Toward Change and Accountability

In response to the 2020 human rights tribunal order, Longueuil police claimed to have initiated training and awareness programs to combat racial profiling. Yet, the delayed start in collecting race-based data until January 2023 and the absence of an in-depth analysis raise questions about the commitment to transparency and reform. While Longueuil is among the few Quebec police forces to share race data, the slow implementation of a province-wide race-based data collection framework highlights systemic challenges in addressing racial profiling.

The Longueuil Police Service's data collection initiative stands as a critical step towards acknowledging and addressing racial disparities in policing. However, the findings reveal a pressing need for systemic changes to ensure that law enforcement practices are fair, unbiased, and respect the dignity of all community members. As discussions continue and legal battles unfold, the Longueuil case may serve as a catalyst for broader reforms in policing practices across Quebec and beyond, aiming for a future where racial profiling is unequivocally condemned and eradicated.