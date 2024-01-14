London’s Lord Mayor Linked to Chinese Politician Accused of Human Rights Abuses

In a revealing turn of events, Professor Michael Mainelli, the Lord Mayor of London, has been reportedly linked to a Chinese politician implicated in human rights abuses in Tibet. This connection to the accused official has been traced through Z/Yen, a consultancy firm founded by Mainelli himself. The firm is sponsored by the China Development Institute (CDI), an organisation chaired by the Chinese politician in question, Ye Xiaowen.

Ye Xiaowen: A Controversial Figure

Ye Xiaowen, known for his hardline stance, held the position of China’s head of religious affairs from 1995 to 2009. During his tenure, he has been accused of suppressing Tibetan Buddhism, enforcing ‘patriotic education’ on monks and nuns, and being involved in the disappearance of a six-year-old boy chosen by the Dalai Lama as the Panchen Lama. Ye Xiaowen’s actions have led to his being barred from entering Taiwan due to his alleged human rights violations.

Mainelli’s Connection Raises Concerns

The linkage between Mainelli and Ye has sparked a debate about the former’s competence to protect the City of London from potential threats emerging from Beijing. This concern is further amplified in light of MI5’s warnings about China’s covert pressure globally. These ties have also led to scrutiny of Mainelli’s previous calls for the recruitment of Chinese nationals into the City of London’s business.

Z/Yen and City of London Corporation Respond

Despite these allegations, Z/Yen has firmly stated that it has had no dealings with Ye Xiaowen. Furthermore, they pointed out that Mainelli is currently on sabbatical from the consultancy during his tenure as Lord Mayor. The City of London Corporation, on its part, has declared that it will seek guidance from the Foreign Office regarding its relations with China, suggesting a cautious approach in the face of these revelations.