en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

London’s 2024 Mayoral Elections: Sadiq Khan Eyes Historic Tenure

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
London’s 2024 Mayoral Elections: Sadiq Khan Eyes Historic Tenure

The city of London prepares for a pivotal event in its political calendar: the Mayoral Elections slated for May 2, 2024. At the heart of the electoral battle is incumbent Mayor, Sadiq Khan, representing the Labour party. Having assumed office in 2016 after succeeding Boris Johnson, Khan now eyes a historic tenure. A victory in the upcoming elections would cement his legacy as the longest-serving Mayor of London.

Navigating the Electoral Terrain

The London Mayoral Elections will not only determine the city’s leadership but also the composition of the London Assembly. As per the confirmation from the Assembly, voters can exercise their democratic right by registering online through the official London Elects website.

However, the right to participate in this electoral process comes with certain prerequisites. Eligible voters must be over 16 years old and be a British, Irish, EU, or Commonwealth citizen with the necessary permissions to reside in the UK. This eligibility extends to residents of Scotland or Wales who meet similar criteria.

Decoding Voter Eligibility

Although registration marks the first step towards casting a vote, it’s not the sole requirement. To partake in the election day, one must be registered, a resident of London, and aged at least 18 years. An important clarification for potential voters is that being registered for council services or paying council tax does not equate to automatic enrollment on the electoral register.

On the Brink of History

As the countdown to the elections begins, the spotlight is firmly on Sadiq Khan. Should he secure a win, his tenure would be etched into the annals of London’s political history. Yet, the path to victory is fraught with challenges and competition. The stakes are high, not just for Khan, but for the entire city that eagerly awaits its next leader.

0
Elections Politics United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
6 mins ago
Luke Pollard: The Elections, The NHS Crisis, and the Cost of Living
For the residents of Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, their Member of Parliament, Luke Pollard, has been vocal about the year of elections they face and the critical issues that will undoubtedly shape their votes. The Labour MP forecasts a trio of elections in the coming year: local elections in May, a Police and Crime Commissioner
Luke Pollard: The Elections, The NHS Crisis, and the Cost of Living
Bangladesh Elections: Controversy Shadows PM Sheikh Hasina's Bid for Fourth Term
51 mins ago
Bangladesh Elections: Controversy Shadows PM Sheikh Hasina's Bid for Fourth Term
CEC Kazi Habibul Awal Calls for Media's Role in Ensuring Transparent Elections in Bangladesh
1 hour ago
CEC Kazi Habibul Awal Calls for Media's Role in Ensuring Transparent Elections in Bangladesh
Nowcast Predicts Labour Gains in South Essex if UK General Election Held
21 mins ago
Nowcast Predicts Labour Gains in South Essex if UK General Election Held
Election Violence in Bangladesh: BNP Supporters and Police Clash in Chattogram
46 mins ago
Election Violence in Bangladesh: BNP Supporters and Police Clash in Chattogram
National Election Begins with Low Voter Turnout in Early Hours
51 mins ago
National Election Begins with Low Voter Turnout in Early Hours
Latest Headlines
World News
Rookie C.J. Stroud Leads Houston Texans to Playoff Berth with Victory Over Indianapolis Colts
27 seconds
Rookie C.J. Stroud Leads Houston Texans to Playoff Berth with Victory Over Indianapolis Colts
CNTW and Partners to Launch Community Recovery and Wellbeing Hubs in Cumbria
36 seconds
CNTW and Partners to Launch Community Recovery and Wellbeing Hubs in Cumbria
Syca-MORE GAIN Challenge: A Trek for Conservation
45 seconds
Syca-MORE GAIN Challenge: A Trek for Conservation
Umer Tanveer Butt Leaves Politics and PTI, Citing Disillusionment with Anti-Army Narrative
2 mins
Umer Tanveer Butt Leaves Politics and PTI, Citing Disillusionment with Anti-Army Narrative
Claudine Gay's Resignation: A Symptom of Deeper Educational Malaise
2 mins
Claudine Gay's Resignation: A Symptom of Deeper Educational Malaise
Moderate Democrats Break Away from Radical Left, Reshaping Party Dynamics
3 mins
Moderate Democrats Break Away from Radical Left, Reshaping Party Dynamics
Prison Confessions Reveal Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dark Past; HuffPost Stands for Free Journalism
3 mins
Prison Confessions Reveal Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dark Past; HuffPost Stands for Free Journalism
Mick McCarthy Attends Maidstone's Historic FA Cup Victory at George Elokobi's Invitation
4 mins
Mick McCarthy Attends Maidstone's Historic FA Cup Victory at George Elokobi's Invitation
Spectrum of Victories: High School Girls' Basketball Games Unfold Across Regions
4 mins
Spectrum of Victories: High School Girls' Basketball Games Unfold Across Regions
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
51 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
55 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
59 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app