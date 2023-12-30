en English
Politics

London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:12 am EST
In a heart-rending demonstration of solidarity, health workers and journalists converged outside 10 Downing Street, London, to pay tribute to their fallen colleagues in the ongoing Gaza conflict. The vigil served as both a commemoration and a call to action, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities and a pursuit of lasting peace by the British government.

Voices of Protest

The gathering saw the participation of distinguished individuals such as Omar Adel-Mannan, a pediatric neurologist, and Lemis Andoni, a Palestinian journalist, who lent their voices to the cause. Adel-Mannan made a striking appeal to the ‘silent majority,’ urging them to rise against the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which he labelled as the ‘genocide’ and ‘holocaust of 2023.’ He denounced the global inaction and the gruesome images emerging from Gaza, appealing to the international community’s courage and humanity.

Andoni, on the other hand, leveled her criticism directly at the British government and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, equating their culpability to that of Israel. She condemned the Western media for distorting facts and their failure to uphold justice.

The Humanitarian Crisis

A physiotherapist named Risa represented her colleagues in Gaza, painting a harrowing picture of health care workers’ loss and the unspeakable violence they endure. The ongoing conflict, triggered by Hamas’ cross-border attacks since October 7, has seen Israel intensify its assaults on Gaza. The repercussions have been catastrophic, with local health authorities reporting at least 21,507 Palestinian deaths and 55,915 injuries.

Infrastructure Collapse

The war has also resulted in the obliteration of 60% of Gaza’s infrastructure, leading to the displacement of approximately 2 million residents. The region grapples with acute shortages of food, water, and medicine, as humanitarian aid struggles to penetrate the Israeli blockade. The dire situation has prompted South Africa to launch a case at the United Nations, accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians. As the conflict rages on, the world watches, waiting for the scales of justice to tip towards peace.

Politics
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

