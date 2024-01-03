en English
Politics

London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement

In a significant development, Housing Secretary Michael Gove has publicly criticized twenty out of thirty-three social landlords in London for their mishandling of tenant complaints pertaining to substandard living conditions. These landlords, encompassing councils, have been named and shamed for persistent issues such as mould, damp, and safety hazards, impacting tenant health and safety.

Government’s Move Against Substandard Housing

In the wake of the tragic death of Awaab Ishak, a two-year-old who succumbed to respiratory issues tied to mould exposure, the government has decided to take a tougher stance against substandard housing. Councils such as Newham, Lambeth, and Barking and Dagenham are among those specifically reprimanded for long-standing maintenance issues.

‘Awaab’s Law’ and the Social Housing Regulation Act

The government has established the Social Housing Regulation Act to enforce stricter regulations on social housing providers. ‘Awaab’s Law’, named in memory of the young victim, mandates quick resolution of hazards and strengthens tenant rights. Furthermore, the Act allows for the imposition of unlimited fines against negligent landlords.

Challenges Faced by Councils

Nevertheless, councils have indicated that significant budget deficits, compounded by central government funding cuts and escalating housing costs, pose a major obstacle to maintaining and providing satisfactory housing. London Councils, a body representing 32 boroughs, has underscored a projected £500 million funding gap for 2024/25, which threatens local services throughout the city.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

