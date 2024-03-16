MOPAC Faces ICO Rebuke for Accidental Release of Personal Data

The Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC), overseen by Sadiq Khan, faced a reprimand from the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) after inadvertently publishing personal details of nearly 400 individuals. These details included complaints about the Metropolitan Police and communications with the Victims’ Commissioner, sparking concerns over privacy and public trust in the criminal justice system.

Unveiling the Incident

In November 2022, a significant data breach occurred when a Greater London Authority (GLA) staff member mistakenly granted public access to two online forms intended for confidential complaints about the Met Police and contact with the Victims' Commissioner for London. This error exposed sensitive information, including names, ages, and complaint details, to the general public. The ICO’s investigation pinpointed the lapse to a lack of specific training and policy regarding the management of webform permissions within MOPAC and the GLA.

Response and Remediation

Upon discovering the breach in February 2023, MOPAC was quick to act, notifying the affected individuals and taking measures to prevent future incidents. The ICO, while acknowledging the breach as an 'honest mistake,' emphasized the need for stringent data protection practices, especially when handling sensitive information. MOPAC has since implemented enhanced staff training and improved data security monitoring, actions that have been recognized and welcomed by the ICO as steps towards mitigating the impact of the breach.

Political and Public Reactions

The data breach has not only raised concerns about data security within public bodies but has also fueled political debate. Susan Hall, the Tory candidate for London Mayor, criticized Sadiq Khan for neglecting his duties, suggesting the incident reflects broader issues with his administration. In contrast, a spokesperson for the Mayor assured that comprehensive measures, including independent investigations and the adoption of improved security protocols, have been established to safeguard against similar breaches in the future.