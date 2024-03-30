London Bargee Travellers Rally Against CRT's 'Discriminatory' Fee Hikes

Boaters from across the UK will assemble in London's Little Venice to voice their opposition against the Canal and Rivers Trust's (CRT) impending licence fee increases and the introduction of a surcharge for continuous cruisers, a move perceived as threatening their nomadic lifestyle. The National Bargee Travellers Association (NBTA), representing the continuous cruisers, argues this policy discriminates against their way of life, with the new charges slated to increase licence costs by 25% over the next four years.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Dispute

The core of the contention lies in CRT's decision to impose a surcharge on continuous cruisers—individuals who live on boats without a permanent mooring. This group, according to CRT, requires additional regulation, justifying the surcharge as a means to manage the waterways more effectively. However, Marcus Trower, NBTA secretary and a continuous cruiser himself, highlights the financial strain this policy would impose, with licence costs potentially rising by more than a third within four years. Trower's argument underscores a fear that this initial increase could set a precedent for future fee hikes, further marginalizing continuous cruisers.

Community in Action

Advertisment

In response to these impending changes, scheduled to take effect on April 1, the NBTA has organized what they describe as an Easter regatta protest in Little Venice, near the canal side exit of Paddington Station. The event is intended not only as a demonstration against the CRT's new policy but also as a celebration of the boating community's way of life. Activities planned for the day include a unity march to the nearby CRT offices, speeches from key community figures, and an assortment of craft stalls and live music, aimed at fostering a sense of solidarity among attendees.

Looking Ahead

While the CRT maintains that the fee adjustments are necessary for the sustainability of the waterways, the protest underscores a significant rift between the Trust and a vibrant community that perceives these changes as existential threats. As hundreds are expected to gather in solidarity, the event promises not only to challenge the CRT's policy but also to highlight the broader implications of such regulatory changes on alternative lifestyles. Amidst the festivities, the underlying message is clear: the boating community remains resolute in its opposition to what it sees as discriminatory practices, advocating for a reconsideration of the CRT's approach to continuous cruising.