en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa

The Lome Peace and Security Forum, hosted in Togo’s capital, unfolded on October 21-22, addressing peace and security challenges in Africa. The forum delved into the subjects of fragility in state institutions, the leverage of African innovation for sustainable solutions, and the fortification of political transitions towards democratic governance.

Leveraging African Innovation for Sustainable Solutions

Participants at the forum, including members of governments, international institutions, and experts, discussed the pressing security concerns facing Africa. A key theme was the necessity for transparency and accountability in state institutions. They also focused on the significance of a robust political will and active participation of civil society in political transitions. The forum underscored the role of African solutions in fostering innovation and agility.

Strengthening Political Transitions Towards Democratic Governance

The forum highlighted the role of international organizations in political transition on the African continent. Notably, it spotlighted examples from Somalia, Zimbabwe, and Ghana as illustrations of the challenges and successes in political transitions and institution building. The discussions aimed to yield practical recommendations and strategies to take on Africa’s urgent challenges.

Togo’s Commitment to Supporting Peace Initiatives

The Lome Peace and Security Forum recognized Togo’s role in peace mediation, underscoring the country’s commitment to investing in peace. The forum also emphasized the critical involvement of young people and civil society in shaping the future of the continent.

While the forum’s discussions hold promise, the key remains the implementation of these recommendations for long-lasting impact.

0
Africa Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
49 seconds ago
Bandits Launch Destructive Attack on Military Camp and Town in Katsina
In the early hours of Sunday, a joint military camp in Nahuta village, situated in the Batsina Local Government Area of Katsina, came under an unexpected and brutal attack. A heavily armed gang of bandits, equipped with AK-47 rifles and other sophisticated weaponry, staged the assault, causing widespread panic and destruction. Destruction in the Military
Bandits Launch Destructive Attack on Military Camp and Town in Katsina
Kora Awards Return After 10-Year Break: Namibian Artists Among Top Contenders
16 mins ago
Kora Awards Return After 10-Year Break: Namibian Artists Among Top Contenders
Super Eagles Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: A Thrilling Journey Ahead
21 mins ago
Super Eagles Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: A Thrilling Journey Ahead
Egypt Emerges as Africa's Top Cement Producer
55 seconds ago
Egypt Emerges as Africa's Top Cement Producer
Comoros Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment for the Island Nation
11 mins ago
Comoros Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment for the Island Nation
Social Innovators Take Center Stage at World Economic Forum
12 mins ago
Social Innovators Take Center Stage at World Economic Forum
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
19 seconds
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
20 seconds
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
39 seconds
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
54 seconds
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
1 min
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
1 min
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
1 min
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
1 min
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
1 min
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
2 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
49 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
58 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
59 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app