Lokesh Rallies Support for TDP, Blames YSRCP for Unfulfilled Promises

Nara Lokesh, the Telugu Desam Party's national general secretary, expressed gratitude towards supporters and voiced confidence in restoring good governance to Andhra Pradesh. Addressing a massive gathering at the Sankharavam programme, Lokesh criticized the ruling YSR Congress Party for its inability to pressure the Union government into granting Special Category Status to the state.

Lokesh Rallies Support, Blames YSRCP for Inaction

Nara Lokesh emphasized the importance of Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, stating that the YSRCP government had failed to secure it from the Union government. He highlighted the current administration's unfulfilled promises, including issues with drinking water supply and inadequate development in the region.

Unfulfilled Promises and Dissatisfaction

The TDP leader pointed out the YSRCP government's shortcomings, particularly in addressing drinking water supply problems and ensuring proper development in Parvatipuram and neighboring constituencies. According to Lokesh, the large gatherings at the Sankharavam programme signified the growing dissatisfaction among the people, who he believes are ready to replace the current leadership.

TDP Leaders Express Solidarity with Lokesh

TDP leaders from Parvatipuram and other constituencies stood in solidarity with Nara Lokesh, expressing their commitment to restoring good governance in Andhra Pradesh. They echoed Lokesh's concerns about the YSRCP government's failure to deliver on its promises and pledged to work towards improving the lives of the people in the region.

In conclusion, Nara Lokesh's strong message of gratitude and determination resonated with supporters at the Sankharavam programme. The TDP general secretary's criticism of the YSRCP government's inaction on Special Category Status and unfulfilled promises highlighted the growing dissatisfaction among the people of Andhra Pradesh. With TDP leaders rallying behind Lokesh, the stage is set for a renewed push towards good governance and addressing the state's pressing issues.