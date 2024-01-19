Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Inaugurate Legislative Orientation Programme

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla steps into the guiding role as he is set to inaugurate an Orientation Programme designed to mentor the Members of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. This two-day initiative, spanning January 20-21, is a proactive attempt to familiarize the newly elected members with the intricacies of legislative procedures and practices.

Integrating Legislators into the Legislative Fabric

With an agenda to integrate legislators effectively into the legislative framework, the programme offers a practical orientation through enlightening conversations and stimulating exchanges. The event is not limited to newly elected members but will also witness the participation of Chief Minister Dr Vishnu Deo Sai, Speaker Dr Raman Singh, ministers, other MLAs, and dignitaries.

Unpacking Legislative Subjects

The orientation programme aims to delve into a range of legislative subjects. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with senior legislators and experts, will lead the discussions. Topics that will form the crux of these exchanges include the nuances of budgetary processes, understanding parliamentary privileges and ethics, and the role and functioning of committees.

Enhancing Legislative Understanding

The overarching aim of the programme is to enhance the understanding of the legislative system among the members of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. By equipping the legislators with practical knowledge on the functioning of the Legislature, this initiative creates a bridge between theory and practical application, ensuring an effective and smooth function of the legislative body.