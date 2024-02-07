Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali Receives Threatening Call: Files Police Complaint

In a disconcerting episode that transpired on Tuesday, Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali found himself on the receiving end of an abusive and intimidating phone call at his central Delhi office. The incident has subsequently necessitated the lodging of an official complaint at the Tilak Marg police station.

Advertisment

Frightening Encounter

According to the details shared, an unidentified individual made contact with Ali's office number repeatedly between the hours of 8:00 pm and 8:30 pm. The caller, believed to be male, confirmed the office's association with the Lok Sabha MP before proceeding to unleash a barrage of threats. Despite a follow-up call to Ali's personal mobile, the MP remained unresponsive as he was engaged in a meeting at the time.

MP's Reaction

Advertisment

Ali took to a social media platform to voice his concerns about the incident. His statement, penned in Hindi, questioned the intention behind such a blatant show of hostility. He speculated that the intimidating call could be an attempt to muffle his truth-speaking endeavors. He further stated that such actions, aimed at silencing him, are challenging to accomplish given his unflinching commitment to the tenets of Indian democracy.

Previous Controversy

This incident surfaces in the wake of Ali's recent suspension from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on the grounds of alleged anti-party activities. His proactive approach towards seeking strict action against the unknown perpetrator reflects his dedication towards ensuring justice and maintaining the sanctity of the democratic system.