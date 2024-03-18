Lok Sabha Elections: Modi and Gandhi Clash Over 'Shakti', Vow to Protect Women's Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have intensified their rhetorical battle amidst the Lok Sabha elections, focusing on the concept of 'Shakti'. Both leaders have presented contrasting views on the empowerment and protection of women, turning it into a pivotal election issue. Modi has accused the INDIA alliance of intending to destroy 'Shakti', while Gandhi counters by criticizing the NDA's misuse of power.

Advertisment

Modi's Pledge for 'Shakti'

At a recent rally in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his dedication to worshiping 'Shakti' - symbolizing women's power. He critiqued the INDIA alliance's manifesto, suggesting it aims to weaken this power. Modi's assertion that he will "sacrifice my life for the security of mothers and sisters" resonates with his commitment to women's safety, aligning with his party's broader election narrative.

Gandhi's Counterattack

Advertisment

Conversely, Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally in Mumbai, accused the NDA government of embodying 'Shakti' in a negative light through its control over institutions like EVMs, ED, CBI, and the Income Tax department. Gandhi's remarks aim to highlight the misuse of power by the current government, portraying Modi as a 'mask' serving larger, unseen forces. This marks a strategic move to shift the conversation towards the NDA's governance issues.

The Political Spat Intensifies

The exchange of verbal attacks between Modi and Gandhi has sparked a wider political debate, with BJP leaders labeling Gandhi's comments as 'misogynistic' and opposition figures accusing the BJP of 'Hindu hatred'. This political spat underlines the high stakes of the upcoming elections, with both sides leveraging the narrative of 'Shakti' to galvanize support among the electorate.

The battle over the concept of 'Shakti' between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has brought the issue of women's empowerment to the forefront of the Lok Sabha elections. As both leaders vow to protect and empower 'Shakti', the electorate is left to decide whose vision aligns more closely with their aspirations for India's future. This clash not only highlights the differing ideologies of India's leading political parties but also emphasizes the critical role of women in shaping the nation's destiny.