Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Scheduled for Seven Phases Starting April 19, Results on June 4

Lok Sabha elections 2024 are set to unfold across India in seven meticulously planned phases from April 19, with the final tally of votes to be declared on June 4. This announcement, marking a significant moment in the country's democratic process, comes shortly after Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu assumed their roles as new election commissioners. With 97 crore voters ready to cast their ballots, the Election Commission is introducing the 'vote from home' option for seniors over 85 and individuals with significant disabilities, amplifying its commitment to inclusivity.

Advertisment

Enhanced Security and Fairness Measures

In response to challenges posed by muscle, money, misinformation, and violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Election Commission is adopting stringent measures. These include drone surveillance at international borders and a robust system of checkpoints nationwide. A notable focus is on curbing financial malpractices, with banks required to report suspicious transactions daily. Furthermore, the battle against misinformation will leverage the Information Technology Act, empowering states to eliminate fake news from social media.

Preparations for a Smooth Electoral Process

Advertisment

The Commission has engaged in comprehensive discussions with various agencies to ensure a crackdown on freebies and illicit money use in the elections. To foster a respectful campaigning environment, political parties will distribute MCC guidelines to all key participants, urging them to refrain from derogatory remarks. This initiative aims to maintain the electoral process's dignity and integrity, reflecting a proactive approach to addressing potential issues.

Context and Impact of the Election

These elections are not just a procedural milestone; they represent the first significant contest between the NDA, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the newly formed INDIA bloc of opposition parties. With Modi targeting a '400 paar' seat victory for the NDA, the stakes are high. As the Election Commission gears up for this democratic exercise, the outcome of these elections could significantly shape India's political landscape for the coming years, highlighting the importance of a free, fair, and inclusive voting process.