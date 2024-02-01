Localisation in Foreign Aid: A Slow Progress

Localisation in foreign aid, the concept of involving local actors in affected contexts to create more cost-efficient and effective aid interventions, is gradually gaining traction. Despite commitments from major donors like the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), actual progress remains slow. USAID had set a target of allocating 25% of funding to local organizations by 2025. However, as of 2022, only roughly 10.2% of funding has been directed to local actors. This figure drops to 6% with a stricter definition of 'local.'

The Grand Bargain and Its Unfulfilled Potential

The Grand Bargain, an agreement from the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, aimed to improve aid effectiveness. It proposed directing more funds to local actors and improving decision-making inclusivity. However, a system-wide shift in funding has not occurred as anticipated. Local actors often find themselves bypassed or not prioritized for direct funding, and when they do receive funds, they face stringent control and reporting requirements from donors.

The Challenges of Localisation

To truly embrace localisation, donors must be willing to reconsider their funding approaches and capacity definitions. They must also relinquish some control. On their part, local actors must advocate for contextually relevant processes and challenge top-down funding approaches. Without these changes, localisation risks becoming empty jargon, and the impact of aid assistance remains questionable.

USAID's New Initiatives

The USAID/Guatemala Locally Led Development APS Addendum 1: Local Capacity Strengthening solicitation is a new funding opportunity aimed at strengthening local organizations in Guatemala. USAID and its partners are working with the Government of Guatemala, the private sector, and civil society. Their goal is to implement projects that create economic opportunities, improve citizen security, and promote overall economic growth and job creation. The mission director, Haven Cruz-Hubbard, has mentioned providing business development services to strengthen local micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises as part of the economic development strategy.