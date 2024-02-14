Two Local Students Dive into Politics: Interning with the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus

Advertisment

In a heartening display of ambition and civic engagement, two college students from our community are making their mark in the political arena. Kylie Mae Reynolds and Michael Emigh have secured internships with the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus for the 2024 Legislative Session, a testament to their dedication and passion for politics.

A Golden Opportunity

Reynolds, a senior at Indiana University Indianapolis majoring in political science, and Emigh, a senior at IUPUI studying history, will be gaining invaluable experience in the political field. Their responsibilities include tracking and analyzing bill data, providing constituent services, staffing Senate committee hearings and meetings, and conducting legislative policy research.

Advertisment

District 44 Sen. Eric Koch lauded the internship program, emphasizing its role in equipping recent college students with professional skills. "It's wonderful to see local students like Kylie and Michael taking an active interest in the legislative process," he said. "These internships provide them with a unique opportunity to contribute to the political landscape and make a difference in our community."

Hands-On Experience in Local and State Government

Another local student, Kennedy Beghtel from Owensville, is also interning with the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus this session. State Sen. Mark Messmer underscored the significance of the internship, stating that it offers students hands-on experience in local and state government.

Advertisment

Beghtel's duties encompass tracking and analyzing bill data, offering constituent services, and conducting legislative policy research. The internship is set to conclude at the end of the state legislative session on March 14.

Shaping the Future of Politics

As these young minds delve into the intricacies of politics, they are not only learning about the legislative process but also contributing to it. Their involvement in the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus internship program is a promising sign of their commitment to shaping the future of politics in our community and beyond.

Advertisment

By immersing themselves in the political sphere, Reynolds, Emigh, and Beghtel are setting an example for other students to follow. Their journey serves as a reminder that engaging in politics at a young age can lead to significant contributions to society.

As the 2024 legislative session unfolds, we look forward to seeing the impact these interns will make and the lessons they will learn. Their experiences will undoubtedly inspire other young adults to explore the world of politics and make their voices heard.

Kylie Mae Reynolds and Michael Emigh are not just interns; they are the architects of tomorrow's political landscape. Their dedication and passion for politics are a beacon of hope for our community, and we can't wait to see the mark they leave on the world.