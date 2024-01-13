en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Local Reparations Efforts Gain Momentum Across the U.S.

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Local Reparations Efforts Gain Momentum Across the U.S.

Dwight Mullen, a retired political science professor, has been relentlessly analyzing racial disparities in Asheville, North Carolina for nearly two decades. Post the national racial justice protests of 2020, Mullen, who currently chairs the Community Reparations Commission, believed it was high time for the city and county to address and redress past wrongs.

Unveiling the Draft Recommendations

The commission, appointed by the city of Asheville and Buncombe County back in 2022, has recently released draft recommendations aiming to address inequalities in various sectors. This local initiative is a part of a broader trend where cities across the United States have taken the reins of reparations discussions, a topic that has seen little to no progress at the federal level.

Evanston: The Forerunner

The most progressive example to date is Evanston, Illinois. The city has taken a bold step, offering up to $25,000 to Black residents who were affected by discriminatory zoning laws. Despite the apparent lack of national consensus, local efforts, such as Evanston’s, have received support within communities and have started to foster trust in local government bodies.

Criticism and Legal Challenges

However, these local initiatives have not been without their share of criticism and legal challenges. The primary concern is that such piecemeal local efforts are insufficient to bridge the vast racial wealth gap at the national level. Critics argue that local initiatives, while commendable, cannot replace federal action.

Despite these criticisms, local initiatives provide a valuable glimpse into the potential of reparative justice. They are building momentum for broader movements and, in many ways, are becoming a beacon of hope for those seeking racial equality and justice.

0
Politics Social Issues United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
11 seconds ago
Sri Lankan Youth in Politics: Confronting Nepotism and Skepticism
In the heart of the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka, a nation known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes, grapples with an issue that echoes across the globe – the involvement of its youth in politics. Young political activist and legal scholar, Nipun Mudalige, steps into the limelight, addressing the deep-rooted challenges faced
Sri Lankan Youth in Politics: Confronting Nepotism and Skepticism
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
6 mins ago
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
6 mins ago
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
Taiwan Elections: One Man's Journey Highlights Democratic Stakes
2 mins ago
Taiwan Elections: One Man's Journey Highlights Democratic Stakes
Wisconsin Judge Upholds Meagan Wolfe's Position Amidst Republican Challenges
4 mins ago
Wisconsin Judge Upholds Meagan Wolfe's Position Amidst Republican Challenges
Devon and Cornwall Police Tackles Misconduct with Recent Officer Dismissals
4 mins ago
Devon and Cornwall Police Tackles Misconduct with Recent Officer Dismissals
Latest Headlines
World News
Sri Lankan Youth in Politics: Confronting Nepotism and Skepticism
11 seconds
Sri Lankan Youth in Politics: Confronting Nepotism and Skepticism
National Youth Day Sathiya Conference: A Beacon of Health Awareness for Youth
34 seconds
National Youth Day Sathiya Conference: A Beacon of Health Awareness for Youth
Tate Aggies Halt Navarre's Winning Streak in Thrilling Encounter
3 mins
Tate Aggies Halt Navarre's Winning Streak in Thrilling Encounter
Wisconsin Judge Upholds Meagan Wolfe's Position Amidst Republican Challenges
4 mins
Wisconsin Judge Upholds Meagan Wolfe's Position Amidst Republican Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
5 mins
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
6 mins
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
6 mins
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
6 mins
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian's Latino Museum
6 mins
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian's Latino Museum
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
29 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app