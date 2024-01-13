Local Reparations Efforts Gain Momentum Across the U.S.

Dwight Mullen, a retired political science professor, has been relentlessly analyzing racial disparities in Asheville, North Carolina for nearly two decades. Post the national racial justice protests of 2020, Mullen, who currently chairs the Community Reparations Commission, believed it was high time for the city and county to address and redress past wrongs.

Unveiling the Draft Recommendations

The commission, appointed by the city of Asheville and Buncombe County back in 2022, has recently released draft recommendations aiming to address inequalities in various sectors. This local initiative is a part of a broader trend where cities across the United States have taken the reins of reparations discussions, a topic that has seen little to no progress at the federal level.

Evanston: The Forerunner

The most progressive example to date is Evanston, Illinois. The city has taken a bold step, offering up to $25,000 to Black residents who were affected by discriminatory zoning laws. Despite the apparent lack of national consensus, local efforts, such as Evanston’s, have received support within communities and have started to foster trust in local government bodies.

Criticism and Legal Challenges

However, these local initiatives have not been without their share of criticism and legal challenges. The primary concern is that such piecemeal local efforts are insufficient to bridge the vast racial wealth gap at the national level. Critics argue that local initiatives, while commendable, cannot replace federal action.

Despite these criticisms, local initiatives provide a valuable glimpse into the potential of reparative justice. They are building momentum for broader movements and, in many ways, are becoming a beacon of hope for those seeking racial equality and justice.