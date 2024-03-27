Local Priests to Validate Religion for CAA Applicants, Confirms Home Ministry Helpline

Amidst the evolving landscape of India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, a recent development has shed light on the process of validating the religion of applicants seeking citizenship under the act. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, through its dedicated CAA helpline, has confirmed that local priests hold the authority to issue an "eligibility certificate" to applicants, marking a significant step in the CAA's implementation.
Eligibility Certificate: A Key Requirement
The eligibility certificate emerges as a crucial document for applicants under the CAA, aimed at fast-tracking citizenship for undocumented migrants from specific non-Muslim communities. This certificate, attestable by local priests, alongside an affidavit and other necessary documents, forms the backbone of the application process on the CAA portal. The recent clarification from the Ministry's helpline highlights the role of locally reputed community institutions in this unique verification process.
CAA Implementation: A Timeline of Progress
With the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024, officially notified on March 11, the groundwork for the CAA's implementation was laid, four years after the legislation's passage. The subsequent launch of a helpline for applicant assistance marks a pivotal step towards operationalizing the act. Applicants, including around 100 Pakistani Hindus in New Delhi's Majnu ka Tila area, have begun submitting their applications, eagerly awaiting the processing of their documents by the designated committees.
Looking Forward: The Path to Citizenship
The process from application submission to the final decision on citizenship involves scrutiny by district-level committees and an empowered committee. This layered review aims to ensure a thorough and fair assessment of each application, with the eligibility certificate playing a crucial role. As applicants like Dharamveer Solanki and his neighbors from Pakistan navigate this new pathway, the broader implications of the CAA's implementation continue to unfold, shaping the future of citizenship in India.