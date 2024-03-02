Local Politics Turns Physical: Hurley Councilmember Assaulted with Timer by Town Supervisor

At a recent public town board meeting, a discussion over a new appointment escalated into an unusual confrontation, leaving former Hurley councilmember Peter Humphries pressing assault charges against supervisor Mike Boms. The incident, which took place on February 27, involved Boms throwing a two-minute timer at Humphries, striking him in the chest. This altercation stemmed from Humphries' concerns over the board's appointment of Wendy Trojak, amidst ongoing investigations related to her previous employer.

Advertisment

Background of the Conflict

The incident occurred during the Public Be Heard segment of the meeting, where Humphries utilized the timer to adhere to speaking time limits. Following his critique of Trojak's appointment, citing her connection to the disgraced former Ulster County finance commissioner Burt Gulnick, Boms responded by tossing the timer to Humphries. Boms later contested the portrayal of his action as assault, claiming it was a casual gesture gone awry. Trojak's appointment raised eyebrows due to her past association with Gulnick, who was recently sentenced for embezzlement, although she was cleared of wrongdoing by the state comptroller's office.

Legal and Ethical Questions

Advertisment

The peculiar nature of this assault raises questions about decorum in public meetings and the legal implications of actions deemed minor yet harmful. Humphries' decision to press charges highlights the seriousness with which he views the incident, regardless of Boms' intentions. The event also underscores the tense atmosphere surrounding Trojak's appointment, given the shadow of Gulnick's crimes. Despite assurances from Boms and others that Trojak was cleared of any misconduct, the situation reflects broader concerns about integrity and trust in local governance.

Implications for Hurley's Political Climate

This incident not only signifies a breakdown in civility within the Hurley town board but also casts a spotlight on the challenges of managing local government affairs against a backdrop of scandal. The altercation between Boms and Humphries, while seemingly minor, exemplifies the heightened emotions and stakes involved in political appointments and the accountability of public officials. As Hurley moves forward, the community will undoubtedly be watching closely to see how its leaders address internal conflicts and ensure transparency and ethical conduct in their ranks.

The fallout from this unusual confrontation may have lasting effects on the political landscape of Hurley, prompting residents and officials alike to reflect on the importance of conduct, communication, and trust in their local government. While the legal proceedings against Boms will likely resolve in time, the broader questions about governance, accountability, and the residue of past scandals will remain pressing challenges for the town's leadership and citizens.